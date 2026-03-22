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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Start time and how to watch LaLiga Matchday 29 clash

Real Madrid host the city derby as Atletico Madrid visit Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 La Liga. Stay with us on Bolavip for live, minute-by-minute updates of this electric matchup.

By Federico O'donnell

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Federico Valverde of Real Madrid and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid
© Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid collide in a new edition of the heated Madrid Derby. Although the game will be played on Matchday 29 of the 2025–26 La Liga season, it has the feel of a final, as the despised foes will leave it all on the pitch at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. There is no shortage of vitriol between these two clubs, and this showdown won’t be an exception.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid must come away with a win if they want to stay in the race for La Liga. Barcelona have already won, temporarily extending their lead for the championship to 7 points. Thus, the pressure is now on “La Casa Blanca”. At home, in front of a sold-out Bernabeu, “Los Merengues” can’t afford a misstep against “Los Colchoneros”.

As for Atletico Madrid, they hope to play spoiler when they take on their cross-town rivals. Moreover, a win would go a long way toward helping Atleti secure a spot in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Derbies simply mean more, and this one is no different. Follow along with Bolavip, and don’t miss a single moment as we keep you posted on every highlight, goal, and live update.

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Start time and how to watch

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are scheduled for kickoff at 4:00 PM ET (9 PM local time).

Watch this meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico live in the USA on Fubo.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid square off on Matchday 29 of La Liga

Welcome to Bolavip's live coverage of the "Madrid Derby" at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid (2nd with 66 points) take on Atletico Madrid (4th with 57 points) in a high-stakes matchup in the 2025-26 La Liga.

Stay with us to catch every moment and live update as Spain's capital city is split in half ahead of a decisive meeting between "Merengues" and "Colchoneros".

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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