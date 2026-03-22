Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Start time and how to watch LaLiga Matchday 29 clash

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid collide in a new edition of the heated Madrid Derby. Although the game will be played on Matchday 29 of the 2025–26 La Liga season, it has the feel of a final, as the despised foes will leave it all on the pitch at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. There is no shortage of vitriol between these two clubs, and this showdown won’t be an exception.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid must come away with a win if they want to stay in the race for La Liga. Barcelona have already won, temporarily extending their lead for the championship to 7 points. Thus, the pressure is now on “La Casa Blanca”. At home, in front of a sold-out Bernabeu, “Los Merengues” can’t afford a misstep against “Los Colchoneros”.

As for Atletico Madrid, they hope to play spoiler when they take on their cross-town rivals. Moreover, a win would go a long way toward helping Atleti secure a spot in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. Derbies simply mean more, and this one is no different. Follow along with Bolavip, and don’t miss a single moment as we keep you posted on every highlight, goal, and live update.