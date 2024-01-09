The 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup enters its final phase with the semifinals. In the first game of this round, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet for the first ticket to the grand final of the tournament.
This game will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium, home of Al-Nassr. Real Madrid arrives to this match after defeating Arandina in the Copa del Rey with a final 3-1 score.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also secured a victory against their recent opponent, CD Lugo, with an identical scoreline in the Copa del Rey. This marks the beginning of three matches that both teams are scheduled to play within a span of less than a month.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play in the semifinals of the 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, January 10 at Al-Awwal Stadium.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM January 11
Germany: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:15 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 AM January 11
Iran: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM January 11
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM January 11
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM January 11
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM
How to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
France: L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN Germany
Ghana: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
India: FanCode
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Rush
Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar Supercopa de España, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United States: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+