Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 Spanish Super Cup in your country

The 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup enters its final phase with the semifinals. In the first game of this round, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet for the first ticket to the grand final of the tournament.

This game will be played at Al-Awwal Stadium, home of Al-Nassr. Real Madrid arrives to this match after defeating Arandina in the Copa del Rey with a final 3-1 score.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also secured a victory against their recent opponent, CD Lugo, with an identical scoreline in the Copa del Rey. This marks the beginning of three matches that both teams are scheduled to play within a span of less than a month.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid play in the semifinals of the 2023-2024 Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, January 10 at Al-Awwal Stadium.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM January 11

Germany: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 8:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM January 11

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM January 11

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM January 11

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 8:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM January 11

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sweden: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, DAZN Germany

Ghana: Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

India: FanCode

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Rush

Kenya: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar Supercopa de España, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

United States: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+