Lionel Messi‘s stint at Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go exactly according to plan, as the Argentine star was booed and whistled by many fans as he failed to help the club win a highly desired UEFA Champions League trophy.

Not only the fans, but also the French media was harsh on the 8x Ballon d’Or winner, a relationship that only got worse after Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

While PSG paid a tribute to the 36-year-old in his return to practice, Leo never got a recognition at the Parc des Princes. In a recent appearance of the ‘Rothen s’enflamme’ show of RMC Sport, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi explained the club thought such a tribute would backfire for the Argentine star.

“We are in France. He won against Kylian (Mbappe) and it’s a French club. I didn’t want the whole stadium to whistle against him,” Khelaifi said.

Messi had taken a dig at PSG over lack of World Cup tribute

Even though he got a little tribute before his first practice back from Qatar, it looks like that wasn’t enough for Messi to consider it a proper celebration by the club, claiming he was “the only player of the entire Argentine national team that his club did not recognize“.

Al-Khelaifi had already reacted to Messi’s comments, denying PSG didn’t honor his World Cup victory. “As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport in September 2023. “But with respect, we are a French club. Of course it was sensitive to celebrate in the stadium. We have to respect the country he defeated, his French teammates, and our supporters too.”

After a two-year stint in Paris, Messi packed his bags in July 2023, leaving for MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent. Since then, he made it clear he feels much happier in South Florida than in the French capital.

I have great respect for him, but someone talks badly about PSG, that’s not good, that’s not what respect is,” Al-Khelaifi said in regard to Messi’s several comments on his difficult moments at PSG. “He’s not a bad boy, but I don’t like it. I want any player to speak when he’s there. Not when he’s gone. That’s not our style.”