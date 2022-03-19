Real Madrid will play “El Clasico” against Barcelona this Sunday, March 20 for the Matchday 29 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face each other this Sunday, March 20 at 4:00 PM (ET) at the Santiago Bernabeu in a new edition of “El Clasico” for the Matchday 29. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the United States.

Real Madrid are in an excellent moment after eliminating Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, turning around a series that was really very complicated for them. In addition, they are the leaders of La Liga with a difference of 10 points over the second, Sevilla.

Although their start to the season was a bit weak, little by little Barcelona have been improving and now it could be said that they are not bad at all. With Xavi as coach plus the arrival of players such as Aubameyang, they turned the weak version of Barcelona at the end of 2021 into a much stronger one. In the Europa League, they come from eliminating Galatasaray playing a great series.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 13, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, Barcelona and Real Madrid have faced each other countless times in different local and international competitions. In total there are 249 games between the two, in which Real Madrid are the dominators since they have won 100 times, while Barcelona has done it 97 times (which shows how even these two teams, the most important in Spain, have been along the history). Also, there were 52 ties.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

The game between Real Madrid and Barcelona to be played this Sunday, March 20 at 4:00 PM (ET) in a new edition of “El Clasico” for the Matchday 29 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

