NFL News: Mike Tomlin officially announces who will be starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin ended all controversy with the Pittsburgh Steelers by naming his starting quarterback between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t found their next franchise quarterback after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The transition experiment with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky is over as thousands of fans are getting impatient due to the lack of results.

The Steelers are one of the most disappointing teams in the last decade with only three wins in the playoffs and no Super Bowl victories. An absolute disaster for a legendary franchise.

Now, considering how loaded is the AFC with quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen, there’s no no more margin of error for Tomlin.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has confirmed that Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. A blockbuster matchup with Kirk Cousins.

“I met with both quarterbacks just a few minutes ago after practice and I informed them that Russ is QB1 going into Week 1. It was a difficult decision, but not difficult in a negative way to be quite honest with you. It was difficult in a positive way. The decision was difficult because of what they’re capable of doing and how they’ve conducted themselves as opposed to the things that they fall short end in terms of capabilities or negative conduct.”

Since Wilson signed with the Steelers in March, Tomlin warned everyone that the veteran was in ‘pole position’ over Justin Fields in what was called an ‘open competition’ to determine QB1.

Who is Steelers QB1?

Right now, Russell Wilson is QB1 for the Steelers, Justin Fields is QB2 and Kyle Allen is QB3. It’s important to remember that the three quarterbacks on the roster in 2023 are gone: Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

