Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash off at Santiago Bernabeu in the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the El Clasico game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 29 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league El Clasico soccer match in the US.

This will be their 183rd La Liga meeting. Real Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 76 occasions so far; Barcelona have grabbed a triumph 72 times to this day, and a grand number of even 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 24, 2021, when the Whites snatched a late 2-1 thriller win away at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 29 game between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Real Madrid and Barcelona on the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.