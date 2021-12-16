Real Madrid and Cadiz will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a match for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish League game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch 2021-2022 La Liga Matchday 18

Real Madrid will host Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a match for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel in the US and location.

La Casa Blanca are at the top of the Spanish league standings with 42 points, eight over second-placed Sevilla, who had a game in hand when this article was published. Real Madrid also come from a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the last edition of the Madrid Derby.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are fighting to avoid relegation and stay at the top flight Spanish soccer. They only have 13 points after 17 games, and it looks like they have a very tough challenge this weekend against one of the best teams in Europe.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Date

The La Liga game between Real Madrid and Cadiz will be played on Sunday, December 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Last time they met, Cadiz clinched a 1-0 victory with a goal scored by Anthony Lozano.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: TV Channel in the US

The Real Madrid vs. Cadiz game to be played on Sunday, December 18 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.