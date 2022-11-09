Real Madrid take on Cadiz at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the La Liga 2022-2023. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the La Liga 2022-2023

Real Madrid and Cadiz meet in the La Liga 2022-2023 regular season. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team lost a recent game and that was painful, the visitors want to take advantage of that bad moment. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Madrid have only one victory in the last three La Liga games, that only victory was against Sevilla 3-1 at home in what was their last won game of a long winning streak. But their top notch streak wasn't going to end there, a week later they drew against Girona until in Matchweek 13 they lost to Rayo Vallecano 2-3 on the road.

Cadiz are going through a good streak thanks to a recent draw against Getafe 0-0 on the road and a home win against Atletico Madrid 3-2. Cadiz's record is relatively good since September 16, one loss, two wins and five draws.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Date

Real Madrid and Cadiz play for the La Liga 2022-2023 on Thursday, November 10 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team wants to rebuild their winning streak at home, but the visitors won against a big favorite.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Cadiz at the La Liga 2022-2023

This game for the La Liga 2022-2023, Real Madrid and Cadiz at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Thursday, November 10, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

