Real Madrid play against Celtic at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Celtic meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino on November 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM (ET). The home team is defending champion and big favorites to win the title again. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

Real Madrid playing at home are lethal, it seems that their offensive strategy is stronger at home than playing on the road. Real Madrid's most recent victory at home during the Group Stage was against Shakhtar Donetsk, they won 2-1.

Celtic have nothing to fight for, they are already eliminated from the Champions League, but at least they managed to draw two games against Shakhtar during the Group Stage.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid have multiple ways to reach the goal area and score, they don't completely depend on their forwards, but Karim Benzema and Vinicius are essential in the team's quick attack.

Real Madrid's top scorers are Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr, both with six goals, while Karim Benzema has only five goals. Unfortunately Tchouaméni will not be available for this game.

This is the likely Real Madrid’s lineup for this game: Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger

Celtic probable lineup

Celtic have an almost perfect record in the Scottish Premier League with 11-0-1, they are dominating the local league, but in the Champions League everything was a disaster for them.

Celtic's top scorer is Furuhashim with eight goals, although in the first game against Real Madrid he was not one of the 11 starters, maybe this time he will be part of the lineup to start the game.

This is the likely Celtic’s lineup for this game: Joe Hart, Greg Taylor, Mortiz Jenz, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Kyogo Furuhashim, Sead Haksabanovic, Liel Abada, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Josip Juranovic