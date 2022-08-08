Real Madrid will face Eintrach Frankfurt this Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

Real Madrid will play against Eintrach Frankfurt this Wednesday, August 10 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

It will be the first official game for Real Madrid in this 2022/2023 season. Until now, the “Merengues” had only played pre-season friendlies, although they were against strong teams from Concacaf and European rivals such as Barcelona and Juventus. Although of course it is never the same as an official game, it can be said that Real Madrid arrive in good shape.

Eintrach Frankfurt, on the other hand, already had their first official game, but the German team left more doubts than certainties in their first game. It was a 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich for Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga. Without a doubt, this is not a very encouraging figure for the Germans who will also do everything possible to win what is undoubtedly the most important game in their history.

Real Madrid Probable lineup

Despite the good level shown in the preseason, Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni would not be starters, just like Rodrygo who will remain on the bench. Federico Valverde will be the one to join Benzema and Vinicius in the final third.

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Eintrach Frankfurt Probable lineup

The team would be more or less the same as the one after losing to Bayern Munich, although Glasner has already ruled out Jerome Onguene and Aurelio Buta due to different injuries. Filip Kostic, in whom Juventus are interested, could not play this game and move to the "Vecchia Signora".

Eintrach Frankfurt possible starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Ndicka, Tuta; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Kamada; Borre

