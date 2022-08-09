Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 UEFA Super Cup in the US

Real Madrid will play against Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

This Wednesday, August 10, the most important UEFA club tournament will take place. The Cup that faces the champion of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, the two strongest club tournaments in Europe. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting duel and one that no soccer fan should miss.

Real Madrid will play their first official game of the season, although they come at a good pace since they previously played several friendlies against strong teams like Barcelona and Juventus. Eintracht Frankfurt already had their first official game for Matchday 1 of the Bundesliga, although it was a humiliating 6-1 in favor of the Bavarians. Clearly they will have to show something better if they want to beat Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Live Stream US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there is a single precedent that has been going on for several years, and as unusual as it may seem, it was also for a final, although in this case the UEFA Champions League. It is not surprising to see Real Madrid in these instances, but perhaps few knew that Eintracht were also finalists in this important European club tournament.

This final took place on Wednesday, May 18, 1960. At that time, Real Madrid (who were the great rulers of Europe) had no compassion for the German team, which they defeated categorically by 7-3, with a great performance by their strikers Puskas (4 goals) and Di Stefano (3 goals). Richard Kreß and Erwin Stein (2) scored for Eintracht.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the US

The game that Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will play this Wednesday, August 10 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland for the round of 16 of 2022 UEFA Super Cup will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), while in Canada you can watch it on DAZN. Other options for the US: Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, CBS Sports Network.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Real Madrid are the favorite with -255 odds, while Eintracht Frankfurt have +550. A tie would finish in a +380 payout.

DraftKings Real Madrid -255 Tie +380 Eintracht Frankfurt +550

*Odds via DraftKings