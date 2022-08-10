Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will clash off today at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup today, August 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this annual super cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount + (free trial) in the United States. In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their only clash so far; Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone duel was played on May 18, 1960, when the Spanish club won 7-3 in the 1960 Cup of Champions Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the new UEFA Super Cup winner.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-off Time

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

