Real Madrid vs Fiorentina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for club friendly on August 1, 2026

Real Madrid face Fiorentina at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, in a preseason club friendly as both sides continue preparing for the 2026-27 season. Here’s how to watch the match live in the United States.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Tournament Men’s Club Soccer Friendlies Date Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Deportes Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina live on FOX Deportes, which will provide television coverage of the preseason friendly. For those who prefer to stream the game, it will be available on Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina for free?

Fubo‘s five-day free trial is an option to watch Real Madrid vs Fiorentina for free in the United States. The streaming service includes FOX Deportes in its lineup and offers a free trial for new eligible subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid continue an increasingly demanding preseason schedule with their first international friendly of the summer, facing Fiorentina in Klagenfurt after opening preparations with matches against Alcorcon and Leganes.

The Spanish giants have also confirmed additional friendlies against Ferencvaros, Deportivo La Coruña and Schalke 04, making this clash an important step as Jose Mourinho continues to shape his squad before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Although the result will not count toward any competition, the match carries significant value. Mourinho has used the opening weeks of preseason to introduce his tactical ideas, including a return to his preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

For Fiorentina, it represents one of the marquee fixtures of its preseason calendar. Facing a club of Real Madrid’s caliber provides an opportunity to test the Viola against elite opposition before the Serie A campaign gets underway.

The Italian side will look to measure its defensive organization and attacking cohesion against one of Europe’s strongest squads while continuing to increase players’ match sharpness after the offseason.

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Real Madrid vs Fiorentina: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): David de Gea; Marin Pongracic, Pablo Mari, Luca Ranieri; Dodo, Nicolo Fagioli, Rolando Mandragora, Cher Ndour, Robin Gosens; Albert Guomundsson, Moise Kean.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Fiorentina match?

The Real Madrid vs Fiorentina preseason friendly kicks off on Saturday, August 1, at 12:00 PM ET. The match is scheduled for 6:00 PM CEST at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

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Eastern Time (ET): 12:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 11:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 AM