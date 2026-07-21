Florentino Perez reportedly shutting down Rodri’s Real Madrid transfer after 2026 World Cup win

Fresh off leading Spain to a 2026 World Cup title, star midfielder Rodri was heavily linked with a blockbust transfer to Real Madrid for the upcoming season, but reports indicate club president Florentino Perez has slammed the door on any potential deal.

Real Madrid are looking to reload ahead of next season, and club president Florentino Perez remains intent on building a championship-caliber squad centered around Kylian Mbappe. Among the high-profile transfer rumors linked with Los Blancos, newly crowned 2026 World Cup champion and Spain midfielder Rodri has emerged as a potential target.

However, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano, Perez is personally vetoing any potential deal for the Manchester City star. “I’m being told that Florentino Perez is personally blocking Rodri’s move to Real Madrid. He is shutting the door. Rodri genuinely dreams of joining, but Perez does not want him,“ Romano reported on X.

It is a stunning stance considering Rodri was just awarded the Golden Ball as the 2026 World Cup’s best player over Lionel Messi, making it surprising that one of global soccer’s most prominent executives would pass on him.

Advertisement

By claiming the tournament’s top individual honor, Rodri joined an elite group of World Cup legends—a list that notably excludes Cristiano Ronaldo—further cementing his status as one of the premier midfielders of his generation.

Rodri #16 of Spain.

Rodri’s past could be the issue

Despite his individual brilliance in anchoring Spain’s World Cup run, Rodri’s past ties to cross-town rival Atletico Madrid could be the ultimate dealbreaker. Given the fierce, deeply rooted rivalry between the two Madrid clubs, Perez may view signing a former Colchonero as a move that wouldn’t sit well with the Real Madrid faithful.

Advertisement

Still, intrigue surrounds Rodri’s club future following his dominant 2026 World Cup performance. Coming off a Ballon d’Or-winning campaign and stellar domestic form with Manchester City, he remains one of the most coveted figures on the global transfer market.

Rodri’s performance in the 2026 World Cup

Regardless of Perez’s reported disinterest, Rodri proved during the tournament that he has the quality to transform any midfield in world football. Here is a closer look at his standout performance on international soccer’s biggest stage:

Matches played: 8

Minutes played: 726′

Goals / Assists: 0 / 0

Expected assists (xA): 1.09

Passes completed / Attempted: 756 / 811 (1st in tournament)

Passing accuracy: 93.2%

Passes completed in final third: 204 (1st in tournament)

Touches: 910 (1st in tournament)

Tackles: 26 (1st in tournament)

High-intensity runs: 919 (1st in tournament)

Advertisement