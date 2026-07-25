Roberto Carlos says one Real Madrid Galactico stood above Zidane, Ronaldo and Figo

Roberto Carlos mentions who, for him, was the most important player of the first Galácticos era.

Roberto Carlos believes that David Beckham stood out above icons like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, and Luis Figo. While admitting Zidane held the top spot overall, the Brazilian legend singled out Beckham as an indispensable teammate. He noted that the English midfielder gave everything on the pitch, constantly running, passing, and playing with total heart.

His revealing comments came during an appearance on the Obi One podcast back on November 27, 2025. Sitting down with former midfielder John Obi Mikel, Carlos offered a unique inside perspective on their famous dressing room. The discussion highlighted how the squad viewed each other beyond the massive public hype surrounding Real Madrid.

Addressing who was truly the best, Carlos emphasized that “during those Galactico years Beckham was the most consistent“ player in Madrid. He explained that while others grabbed headlines, Beckham was “the player who did everything for the team.”

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What the Real Madrid fans missed

Expanding further on Beckham’s daily impact, Carlos praised his former teammate’s unbelievable work ethic during both training sessions and matches. He explained that the English international was always willing to drop back, track down opponents, and handle gritty defensive duties without complaint.

In Carlos’s eyes, Beckham’s true value came from his commitment to the collective effort rather than personal glory. “Beckham didn’t play for the fans. He played for Real Madrid,” Carlos stated during the interview. He added that Beckham “always put the team first,” which defined him as a genuinely complete player.

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The Galacticos era right now

The term “Galacticos” is most famous for describing Florentino Perez’s initial presidency from 2000 to 2006, when superstar signings arrived every summer. However, history shows there was not just one single Galactico era in Madrid. A second booming period took place between 2009 and 2018, defined by the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Gareth Bale.

In fact, a third Galactico era has been actively running since around 2018. This modern chapter shifts focus toward securing elite young talents like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham alongside massive blockbuster arrivals. It proves that Real Madrid’s superstar culture remains alive and evolving today.