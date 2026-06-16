Why Franco Mastantuono isn’t on Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster

Find out why Franco Mastantuono was left off Argentina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster and how his first season at Real Madrid impacted his chances.

Franco Mastantuono was considered one of the brightest young prospects in Argentine soccer, but the teenager was ultimately left off Argentina’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite making his senior debut for the national team in 2025 and completing a high-profile move from River Plate to Real Madrid, the midfielder was unable to secure a place in Lionel Scaloni’s final roster. Alejandro Garnacho was also overlooked for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad.

The decision comes after a difficult first season in Spain. Real Madrid invested more than $73 million to sign Mastantuono, viewing him as one of the club’s future stars. However, inconsistent performances, limited playing time, and fierce competition for minutes prevented him from establishing himself as a regular starter. By the end of the campaign, he had made 35 appearances while contributing three goals, but his development didn’t progress as quickly as many expected.

While Mastantuono remained part of Argentina’s broader player pool, he struggled to make a significant impact in his opportunities with the national team. He appeared in several World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches but was unable to convince Scaloni that he was ready for a major role at the tournament, especially with Argentina aiming to defend the title won in Qatar in 2022. Argentina, instead, will include a couple of players born abroad.

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Why did Argentina leave Franco Mastantuono off the World Cup squad?

The main reason for Mastantuono’s omission was the combination of limited playing time and inconsistent performances during the 2025-26 season. Although his talent has never been questioned, Scaloni prioritized players who entered the World Cup in stronger form and with more established roles at club level.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina is challenged by Joel Ordoñez of Ecuador. Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Argentina’s coaching staff also benefited from increased competition in attacking and creative positions. Players such as Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz continued their development and moved ahead of Mastantuono in the pecking order, making it more difficult for the Real Madrid youngster to earn a place among the final 26 players.

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Did his move to Real Madrid affect his World Cup chances?

While joining Real Madrid didn’t directly cost Mastantuono a place on the roster, his first season in Spain did not unfold as planned. The pressure that accompanied his transfer, combined with difficulties adapting to European soccer, limited his opportunities to showcase the form that made him one of South America’s most exciting prospects at River Plate.

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At just 18 years old, however, Mastantuono remains one of Argentina’s most promising young talents. Missing the 2026 World Cup is likely to be viewed as a setback rather than a defining moment, and many expect him to remain firmly in contention for future international tournaments, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup.