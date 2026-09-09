NY Giants, John Harbaugh give positive Malik Nabers update but HC keeps Week 1 status unconfirmed

Although he pretty much confirmed Malik Nabers' role for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh wants to keep his opponent guessing.

The New York Giants unofficially confirmed Malik Nabers‘ role for the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, all signs point on the same direction and that is that Nabers will be starting on Sunday Night’s 2026 NFL season opener. However, head coach John Harbaugh knows better than to simply give away his tell.

“I think he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh commented on Nabers‘ health after the Giants wide receiver was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, via SNY reporter Connor Hughes. By the looks of it and Harbaugh’s statement, it seems all but certain Nabers will make his long-awaited return under the lights in the Meadowlands and against the Cowboys.

Still, it can’t be confirmed 100 percent because Harbaugh, in case fans haven’t noticed already, isn’t in his first rodeo and is wary of giving away such information prior to games. For the time being, Giants fans must await confirmation, but they can do so much more relieved, with a weight off their shoulders after Harbaugh’s latest comment on Nabers’ status.

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Harbaugh won’t confirm if Nabers is playing

“I’m not going to tell you who is playing in the game, who is starting. I’m not going to tell you any of that,” Harbaugh stated, via SNY. “I’m not going to tell you because what [reporters] know, the Cowboys know, and every other team knows. That’s not in the competitive interest of our football team.“

Malik Nabers at Citi Field in New York City.

If it gives him even the slightest advantage on the gridiron, the Super Bowl-winning coach will play his cards close to the vest. And thus, Nabers may not be ruled active until minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

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Regardless, Dallas would be wise to game plan for him. Two can play this game, though. Just like Harbaugh is shying away from confirming Nabers’ status for Week 1, the Cowboys plan to leave Nabers and the Giants guessing about the matchups they will face on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Nabers checks off another box

Based on the latest developments coming out of East Rutherford, the concerns around Nabers’ health are long gone. That narrative throughout the offseason, especially after he underwent a second surgery to remove scar tissue in his right knee, has gone quiet now. Nabers has made steady progress and appears to be all set to return to the lineup.

That’s not to say the Giants will toss him out there without taking any precautions or being wary, though. But the fact remains: Nabers has been checking every item off the to-do list, and his latest full participation in practice is yet another encouraging, perhaps dilemma-ending step.

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It’s on to face the Cowboys now, and Nabers, who racked up nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns the last time he faced the Lone Star, appears locked and loaded.