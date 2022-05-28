Liverpool and Real Madrid will clash on Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France to decide the new Champions League champion. Check out here if the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be present at the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other at Stade de France in Paris in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The match will be played on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 pm (ET), and the stadium is expected to be packed with fans, UEFA has put 75,000 tickets on sale.

This is the first time the same two clubs have faced off in three European Cup finals, after their meetings in 1981 and 2018. El Merengue will have the chance to conquer their fourteenth UCL or for Liverpool to equal AC Milan with seven wins.

There is no favorite team for this Final. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool have their weapons and know how to hurt their rival. In addition, both teams won two titles this season, El Merengue won the 2021-2022 La Liga season and conquered the Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao. While Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. The great season they had led them to become finalists of the Champions League. Will there be VAR in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final?

Will there be VAR in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final?

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has become commonplace in soccer tournaments and even more so in important matches. The system has been used throughout the 2021-2022 UCL edition and will also be used in the final. So yes, there will be VAR in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

The main referee of the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be Clément Turpin, the linesmen will be Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, and the fourth official will be Benoît Bastien. While the referees in charge of the VAR will be Jérôme Brisard, Willy Delajod, Massimiliano Irrati, and Filippo Meli.