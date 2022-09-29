Real Madrid returns to the Spanish League competition against Osasuna in a Matchday 7 game of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid will play against Osasuna in a Matchday 7 game of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Los Blancos are ready to continue their chase for another La Liga championship, while Osasuna are trying to keep it together to stay at the Spanish top flight league. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch this Spaniard matchup in the US.

Real Madrid are in the best moment with the a monumental winning streak in all competitions. As the top place in the 2022-23 La Liga standings, the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti will try to continue with this huge momentum, as Karim Benzema is trying to get back from his injury, while Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr keep the team in a great shape both physically and in football terms.

On the other side, Osasuna had a superb start of the Spanish season with 4 wins in the first six games. As a team who basically fights to avoid relegation, Osasuna have to manage their next games as they will have to battle against big teams.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Date

Real Madrid will host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a Matchday 7 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. This matchup sets up the return to the club activity for the Spaniard teams after the international break.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna in the US

The Matchday 7 game of the 2022-2023 La Liga between Real Madrid and Osasuna to be played on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. At this time, none other TV Channel or live stream will broadcast the Spaniard game.