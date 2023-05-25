Real Madrid will welcome Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 La Liga season today, May 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 40th league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 30 games so far; Rayo Vallecano have celebrated six victories so far to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on November 7, 2022, when it ended in a 3-2 win for Rayo at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 8:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 6:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 2:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (Free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2