Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country today

Real Madrid will welcome Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 La Liga season today, May 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 40th league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 30 games so far; Rayo Vallecano have celebrated six victories so far to this day, and three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on November 7, 2022, when it ended in a 3-2 win for Rayo at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Germany: 7:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 6:30 PM

Israel: 8:30 PM

Italy: 7:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 7:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 7:30 PM

Philippines: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Portugal: 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 7:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 7:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 6:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN2

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (Free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2