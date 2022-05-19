Real Madrid and Real Betis will face each other on Friday at Santiago Bernabeu in the final 38th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch this Spanish League game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Spanish champions Real Madrid will host Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the final Matchday 38 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 112th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 62 occasions so far; Real Betis have grabbed a triumph just 26 times to this day, and the remaining 23 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2021, when Real Madrid narrowly won 1-0 at the Benito Villamarin in Seville. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Match Information

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Storylines

Real Madrid have been great in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, in addition to one loss and one draw (WWLWD). Meanwhile, Real Betis have been in a slightly worse form recently, emerging triumphant two times in the last five games. In addition, they have drawn once times and lost two games (LDLWW).

The new champions currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 85 points in 37 matches so far. On the other hand, Real Betis’s players are placed four positions below them, in fifth place in La Liga with 64 points won in 37 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 18, 1932, when the Madrid side won comfortably 4-1 in the 1932/33 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 38.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Real Betis in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 38 game between Real Madrid and Real Betis, to be played on Friday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Madrid. Caesars see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -135 odds to grab a win in the final game of the season. The away side Real Betis, meanwhile, have a +320 odds to cause an upset in the last 38th round.

Caesars Real Madrid -135 Real Betis +320

* Odds via Caesars