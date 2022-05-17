Real Madrid will visit Betis looking to close this season in the best way. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will seek to close a great season in La Liga when they face Betis in what will be Matchday 38, the last of this 2021/2022 season. Of course, the "Merengues" have their minds set on the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, taking into account that they are already champions of this tournament, although this game could be very useful to keep pace.

In the case of Betis, they will undoubtedly have to go in search of victory in this game.

Although their place in next year's Europa League is assured, they are only 3 points behind Sevilla last qualified for the Champions League, and both with the same goal difference. If they achieve victory, and in turn Sevilla lose their game against Athletic Bilbao, they could even go to the UCL and surely Betis will go for that goal.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Date

This Matchday 38 game of this 2021/2022 La Liga season between Real Madrid and Real Betis will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this Wednesday, May 20 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis

The Matchday 38 game of this 2021/2022 La Liga season between Real Madrid and Real Betis to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, will be broadcast in the United States only on: ESPN+.

