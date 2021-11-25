Real Madrid and Sevilla will face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in a match for the 15th round of La Liga 2021-2022 season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for La Liga 2021-2022

Real Madrid will host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to play a match for the 15th round of La Liga 2021-2022 season. Here you will find all the detailed information about this Spanish league soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. To watch this game live in the US, tune in on fuboTV (free trial).

La Casa Blanca come to this match after a 4-1 away win over Granada, their third consecutive victory and fourth in the last five matches. Real Madrid lead the Spanish league standings with 30 points in 13 games.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 2-2 with Deportivo Alaves at home. Julen Lopetegui's men are in third place in the tournament, with 28 points after 13 matches, two behind Madrid. Real Sociedad are second with 29 points after 14 games.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Date

Real Madrid and Sevilla will face each other for Matchday 15 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season on Sunday, November 28, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Last time they met, they drew 2-2 in Madrid, on May 9, 2021.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Times by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: TV channel and live stream in the US

The game to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Sevilla on Matchday 15 of La Liga 2021-2022 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+.