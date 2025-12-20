Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will square off against Sevilla in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 17’s showdown carries major weight, with Real Madrid and Sevilla chasing very different goals but united by the urgency for three points. Madrid enter the match in second place with 39 points, sitting four behind league leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona.

This leaves Kylian Mbappe and company with little margin for error as they aim to keep the title race tight. Sevilla, meanwhile, arrive equally motivated, holding 20 points and trailing the cup qualification positions by five, making this fixture a pivotal opportunity to stay within striking distance.

When will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match be played?

Real Madrid take on Sevilla on Saturday, December 21, for the Matchday 17 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.