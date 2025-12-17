Trending topics:
Where to watch Talavera CF vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Talavera CF face Real Madrid in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

[Watch Talavera CF vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid will open their Copa del Rey campaign as one of the heaviest favorites, a position reinforced not only by their championship pedigree, but also by a star-studded squad led by Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos are expected to start the tournament strongly against Talavera, who sit near the bottom of their Primera Federacion group, though the underdogs will be chasing a rare upset against one of Spain and Europe’s most powerful clubs.

When will the Talavera CF vs Real Madrid match be played?

Talavera CF take on Real Madrid in the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Wednesday, December 17, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Vinicius Junior – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Talavera CF vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Talavera CF vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Talavera CF and Real Madrid live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Select.

Leonardo Herrera
