Real Madrid vs Sevilla: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 18, 2026

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in a Matchday 9 clash, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the LaLiga standings. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Sevilla Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ABC, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the USA

Real Madrid vs Sevilla will be available to watch live in the United States on ABC, ESPN Deportes, Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla for free?

Eligible new subscribers may be able to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform lists the match on both ABC and ESPN Deportes, but trial availability and duration depend on the plan offered at signup.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid enter Matchday 9 in fourth place with 18 points from eight games, while Sevilla sit fifth with 14 points. The four-point gap makes Sunday’s meeting an important opportunity for Sevilla to close in on the hosts, while Real Madrid will aim to stay in the title race and protect their position among the league’s leading teams.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (Source: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

Real Madrid will have to manage a significant attacking absence: Vinicius Junior is suspended for four LaLiga matches following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian will miss the Sevilla game, as well as upcoming league fixtures against Barcelona, Racing de Santander and Valencia.

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His absence leaves coach Jose Mourinho with a decision to make on the left wing as the team enters a demanding stretch that also includes a Champions League match against Leipzig and El Clasico.

Sevilla arrive as one of the season’s early surprises under Luis Garcia Plaza. They will look to take advantage of Madrid’s suspension setback and improve a record at the Bernabeu that has been difficult for the visitors: Sevilla have not won there since 2008. The visitors also face their own selection concerns, with Isaac Romero suspended and Miguel Sierra injured, potentially affecting their attacking options.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Yanis Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

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Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Gabriel Suazo, Kike Salas, Diego Castrin, Juanlu Iglesias; Lucien Agoume, Arouna Sangante; Tomas Correia, Seko Fofana, Chidera Ejuke; Robbie Ure.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla kicks off on Sunday, October 18, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The LaLiga Matchday 9 game will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM local time.

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM