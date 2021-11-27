Real Madrid and Sevilla will face each other for Matchday 15 of La Liga 2021/22 season. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 15 of 2021/22 La Liga in the US

Real Madrid will host Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 15 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The hosts are the Spanish league leaders with 30 points in 13 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has grown during these months of the season. They recently clinched their spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League and are coming to this match with a three-match winning streak.

On the other hand, Sevilla drew 2-2 with Deportivo Alaves at home last time out. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side isn’t in a bad position at all, being in third place in the standings with 28 points, just two behind Los Blancos and one behind Real Sociedad, who are second.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Storylines

Madrid and Sevilla have faced each other on 169 occasions, with Los Blancos having the advantage with 92 victories in the all-time series. Sevilla have clinched 48 triumphs against Madrid, and they have drawn 29 times. Their most recent match took place in May and ended up in a 2-2 draw.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the US

The match between Real Madrid and Sevilla for the Matchday 15 of the La Liga 2021/22 to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN+.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Real Madrid are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -160, while Sevilla have odds of +440. A tie would end up in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Real Madrid -160 Tie +300 Sevilla +440

*Odds by FanDuel