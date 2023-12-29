Endrick has acquired Real Madrid’s DNA quickly. The new Merengues’ striker was tasked to craft his perfect soccer player, notably omitting two ex-Barcelona stars from his list: Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa was signed by Real Madrid a year ago, but he will join them once he turns 18. That means that he’ll play in LaLiga for the 2024-25 season.

The talented Brazilian striker has captivated attention with his strength and goal-scoring prowess. Real Madrid is optimistic about his potential as a generational star who can lead the team to success.

Endrick forgets about Messi and Neymar when building his ideal soccer player

Real Madrid has secured one of soccer’s most promising rising stars. Last year, the team inked a deal with Endrick, who enjoyed a stellar career at Palmeiras and earned a call-up to Brazil’s national team despite his youth.

According to Spanish and Brazilian outlets, Endrick could become one of the greatest strikers of all time. However, he’s aware that there are other talented players who he admires and recognizes their unique traits.

In an interview with ESPN, Endrick was tasked with crafting his ideal soccer player. The Brazilian forward listed six players who have been or will be part of Real Madrid, including himself, and notably excluded any from Barcelona.

Endrick’s ideal soccer player:

Speed – Kylian Mbappe

Strenght – Cristiano Ronaldo

Intelligence – Luka Modric

Endurance – Jude Bellingham

Dribbling – Vinicius Jr.

Finishing – Endrick

Passing – Toni Kroos

Mentality – Abel Ferreira

Surprisingly, Endrick didn’t mention either Lionel Messi or Neymar. While not obligatory, many players acknowledge their talent, particularly in areas like passing or dribbling.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have signed promising Brazilian talents for the next year. Vitor Roque will be able to play for the Blaugranas in January, but the Merengues will have to wait for Endrick until next season.

Why can’t Endrick play for Real Madrid yet?

As per FIFA regulations, a player cannot be signed if they are under 18 years old. Although Real Madrid has struck a deal with Palmeiras for the Brazilian striker, he cannot join their ranks until the following summer.

Endrick, turning 18 on July 21st, 2024, is slated to join Real Madrid for the 2024-25 season. The Merengues eagerly anticipate his arrival, having struggled to fill the striker role since Karim Benzema’s departure.