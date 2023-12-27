FC Barcelona continues to sign top young talent and Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is just the latest young player to head to the Camp Nou. While locked at times due to financial difficulties, the club has made sure to pick top young talents and value them highly as they become world stars such as Ronald Araújo, Gavi, and Pedri.

Vitor Roque began his career at Cruzeiro but made a name for himself at Athletico Paranaense scoring 21 goals in 60 games for the red and black. In July of 2023, Barcelona swooped in to sign the talented forward who already has 1 cap for the Brazilian national team.

Roque was signed for $30 million and has $31 million in add-ons if he is able to achieve certain metrics along his Barcelona career. Along with Endrick of Real Madrid, Brazil has a sea of top talents playing in LaLiga.

Vitor Roque release clause

The Catalan giants have placed a 500-million-euro release clause on Vitor Roque. It’s nothing compared to the 1-billion-euro clause that Ronald Araújo and Gavi are on, but Barcelona has turned their attention to signing young prospects with possible sell on value.

Known as Tigrinho, Roque has exceptional tactical and finishing capabilities, he is known for making excellent off the ball movements and is lethal in front of goal.

Roque’s scouting report indicates, “He possesses good combinative skills, being able to come between lines to support the midfield, drag defenders out of position and oxygenate the play”.

In total the young Brazilian has 34 goals in 97 games and has won 1 Campeonato Paranaense with Athletico Paranaense.