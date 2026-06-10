The 2026 World Cup games that will be played in Philadelphia

Discover every 2026 FIFA World Cup match scheduled in Philadelphia, including group-stage games and a special Round of 16 clash on July 4.

Philadelphia will play a significant role during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, serving as one of the tournament’s host cities and welcoming six matches, including a Round of 16 showdown on one of the most symbolic dates in American history. The city will host five group-stage matches and one knockout-round contest at Philadelphia Stadium, better known as Lincoln Financial Field.

The venue, which has a capacity of 69,000 spectators, will welcome several of the tournament’s most recognizable national teams. Countries such as Brazil, France, Croatia, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Haiti, Iraq, and Curaçao are all scheduled to appear in Philadelphia during the group stage of the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Perhaps the most notable fixture will take place on July 4, 2026, when Philadelphia hosts a Round of 16 match exactly 250 years after the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. The combination of World Cup soccer and a historic American celebration is expected to make the event one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

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Which World Cup matches will be played in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia’s schedule begins on June 14 with Côte d’Ivoire facing Ecuador in a Group E matchup. The city will then host Brazil against Haiti on June 19, followed by France versus Iraq on June 22. Additional group-stage fixtures include Curaçao against Côte d’Ivoire on June 25 and Croatia versus Ghana on June 27.

A general view of Philadelphia Stadium in preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The variety of teams scheduled to play in Philadelphia ensures fans will have the opportunity to watch several soccer powerhouses and emerging nations during the group phase. Brazil and France, in particular, are expected to draw significant attention as traditional contenders on the world stage.

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Philadelphia’s complete 2026 World Cup schedule

All matches will be played at Lincoln Financial Field:

June 14, 2026 — Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E)

June 19, 2026 — Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C)

June 22, 2026 — France vs. Iraq (Group I)

June 25, 2026 — Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)

June 27, 2026 — Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L)

July 4, 2026 — Round of 16 match (teams to be determined)

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The knockout-stage match on Independence Day gives Philadelphia one of the most prestigious fixtures assigned to any host city. With the tournament entering its elimination phase, the city is guaranteed to be part of a decisive moment in the race for the World Cup trophy.