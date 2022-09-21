The 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase is ending and Real Salt Lake is trying to get a victory over Atlas. In this article you will find the details about TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this game in your country.

Soccer activity doesn't stop and now the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase is ending. For one of the games, Real Salt Lake will face Atlas, Liga MX's champion. Here are the details about TV channel, how and where to watch or live streem this game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

In the 2022 MLS season, Real Salt Lake is near to a spot for the Play-offs in the Western Conference. They have two last games against LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers, which they need to win in otder to get a ticket to the next round.

Whereas Atlas, the reigning champion in Mexico, they are living the worst moment possible. After two consecutive titles, they are totally eliminated in the Apertura 2022 tournament and they will have to give away their crown to another team this year.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: Kick-Off Time

Barbados: 10:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Canada: TSN1, TSN App, TSN.ca

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: TUDN, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ESPN+