Real Salt Lake play against LA Galaxy today at Rio Tinto Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 9. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Real Salt Lake are ready to face LA Galaxy, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium today at 3:30 PM (ET). The home team are in good shape after a recent draw. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Real Salt Lake tied a recent game after a tough loss against NYCFC on the road, but now the team is back home and the best results so far this season have been better at home.

The LA Galaxy don't know what it's like to lose a game since March 19, 2022 as they have won three of the last four games and tied one against the Chicago Fire. The LA Galaxy's most recent game was a 1-0 home win against Nashville.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah.

Live Stream: Star+

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

Real Salt Lake are starting the new 2022 MLS season with good numbers, so far the team has a positive record with 3-4-2, but a recent 0-6 loss against New York City FC was a warning for the team's defense. Real Salt Lake's offensive attack is relatively good, the team is scoring an average of 1.00 goals per game, but the defense is weak allowing 1.44 goals per game.

LA Galaxy have only two losses this season, they want to do things better this season and proof of this is the current winning streak that LA Galaxy have been building little by little since April 03 with a victory against Portland Timbers 3-1 on the road, another against LAFC 2-1 at home and a recent one against Nashville.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are KMYU Utah, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, KSL-TV, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

Real Salt Lake are slight favorites to win this game at 2.55 odds that will pay $255 bucks at Caesars, both teams are in good form just nine weeks into the season. LA Galaxy are underdogs at 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 2.65.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Real Salt Lake 2.55 Draw 3.25 / 2.5 LA Galaxy 2.65

* Odds via Caesars.