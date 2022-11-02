Real Sociedad play against Manchester United at the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Real Sociedad and Manchester United meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2022-2023 Europa League. This game will take place at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián on November 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM (ET). The home team have a safe pass for the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Europa League potential lineups.

Real Sociedad do not want to risk key players during this game as they have 15 points and that is enough to advance to the Round of 16, therefore it is likely that some bench players will play to replace some starters.

Manchester United know that playing in Spain is tough, but the worst thing is that they lost a game against Real Sociedad 0-1 during the first game of the Group Stage playing at home.

Real Sociedad probable lineup

Real Sociedad were lethal during the group stage and they want to play the last game of the Group Stage without risking anything but the team does not want to be humiliated at home. Real Sociedad's most recent game was a 2-0 win on the road against Omonia.

Real Sociedad's attack is strong, they have an average of 2.0 goals per game, and the team scored a total of 10 goals in five games, but the best thing is the defense as they have allowed a single goal so far.

This is the likely Real Sociedad’s lineup for this game: Álex Remiro, Asier Illarramendi, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo, Diego Rico, Ander Guevara, Roberto Navarro, Jon Pacheco, Jon Karrikaburu

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United have a squad with players capable of winning almost any game but the team's defensive problems are all too apparent when they play against big teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be one of the starters for this game, he is Manchester United's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Europa League with a total of two goals in the group stage.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Lisandro Martínez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho