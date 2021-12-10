The French forward’s time at Manchester United looks to be over as he now has suitors in Italy.

Anthony Martial has laid his cards on the table according to reports out of England and will look at all options available to him come the winter transfer window which activates in January. Martial’s time at Old Trafford has dwindled considerably, be it injury or not coming off the bench and the time has come that he could finally press to move away from ManU.

According to the Daily Mail, the striker is not happy with his lack of playing time, Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley spoke with Sky Sports News and left no mystery as to what the French striker's next move will be. 'Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January, and I will speak to the club soon.'

Three Italian Serie A clubs are being mentioned as possible destinations for Anthony Martial according to Calciomercato.it and they are AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus. Here is Martial’s chance of playing for those clubs.

AC Milan

Recently knocked out of the Champions League and Europe all together, Milan will have to regroup come the new year and fight tooth and nail to win Serie A. Milan are in first place and could use the extra firepower to finally win Serie A yet again and end their drought.

Inter Milan

Where Martial fits in the Inter set up remains to be seen, but a move to a much more established Inter side might be the spark the player needs to get things going again. Unlike AC Milan, it would not be as easy to integrate Martial in the lineup.

Juventus

Juventus need help and after a woeful first half of the season, Martial could be a short-term solution for the Old Lady. The thing is in the long term, will Martial be the go forward at Juve? There is also the possibility that Juve could be demoted to Serie B if proven guilty of altering finances of recent transfers.