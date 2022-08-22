The 21-year-old USMNT defender has been on the transfer list for quite some time and once again Barcelona is shopping Dest according to reports.

For Sergiño Dest there has been no peace of mind at Barcelona, if the American international is not being criticized by the press he has been reduced to the bench. Despite all the negativity the former Ajax man has played 51 LaLiga matches and scored 2 goals in two seasons for Barcelona but now it does seem that his time is up at the Catalan giants.

In recent reports it has been noted that Xavi has told Dest that he does not figure into his plans. That shows as the 21-year-old has not played in any of Barcelona’s LaLiga matches this season as he was left on the bench for one and not called up for another.

According to Fabrizio Romano, "Barcelona are desperate to let him (Sergiño Dest) go." Here are three teams reported to have an interest in the American full back and who could pull the trigger before the end of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have been keeping tabs on Dest, as Erik Te Hag has a history with the American and would be keen to bring a player that flourished in his system in. Barcelona is desperate to sell Dest to clear up cap space to bring in other signings in the future. Manchester United have been the most interested in signing the American.

Tottenham

Spurs have also been reported to be looking at Dest, but no formal inquiry has been made and it is not known how much the club would be willing to spend. Spurs could use a defender and Dest fits the mold of Conte’s style.

Chelsea

This rumor seems farfetched but Chelsea at one time was in for the American, although given Christian Pulisic’s experience at the club as of late and Chelsea’s poor history with American players, how Dest fits in is up in the air.

The American would command a transfer fee of around 30 million euros, with Barcelona seeing Dest as a player they can get a good solid transfer for.