Liverpool have already started to think about assembling the squad for next season. Jurgen Klopp will continue at Anfield, having renewed his contract until 2026, but new faces are expected to join the club. Liverpool announced that seven players will be leaving the club on July 1, including Divock Origi and Loris Karius.

The 27-year-old striker went down in the Reds´ history after the crucial goals against Everton and Barcelona, before netting the clincher in the 2018-2019 Champions League Final victory over Tottenham. While the goalkeeper also went down in the history of the English team, but for a big mistake, he committed in the 2017-2018 UCL Final against Real Madrid, which ended in defeat for Klopp's team.

But the departure Liverpool will feel most keenly will be that of Sadio Mane. Although it has not yet been confirmed, all indications are that the Senegalese will join Bayern Munich. The Reds have already rejected two offers from the German club, one for €26 million and the other for €35 million. It is expected that CEO Oliver Kahn travel to Liverpool to close the deal for Mane once and for all. Meanwhile, the Reds have been working to sign the Senegalese's perfect replacement, and they have found him.

Liverpool to sign Darwin Nunez in record deal

Liverpool will make a big financial effort to sign Darwin Nunez. According to reports, the English team have made Benfica an offer of 80,000,000 euros plus a 20,000,000-euro bonus for the 22-year-old. If the deal goes through, the striker will become the second most expensive sale in Benfica's history and the most expensive purchase in Liverpool's history. Currently, the English club's most expensive purchase was the transfer of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for €84,650,000 in 2018.

All that remains is for Liverpool and Benfica to reach an agreement, as the Reds and Nunez have already agreed on the player's contract, who will sign a five-year contract and earn 6,000,000 euros per year. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to bid for the player if any unforeseen circumstances arise.

Liverpool see Nunez as Mane's ideal replacement. Based on the statistics, last season Mane made 34 appearances, played 2824 minutes, scored 16 goals, averaged 0.5 goals per 90', and provided 2 assists. Nunez, on the other hand, made 28 appearances, played 1986 minutes, scored 26 goals, averaged 1.2 goals per 90’, and provided 4 assists.