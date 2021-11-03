Alexandre Lacazette runs out of contract with Arsenal at the end of the season and it looks unlikely he'll sign a new deal. Therefore, Arsenal are reportedly looking for alternatives, with a Real Madrid striker apparently on their shortlist.

Arsenal may have splashed more than $200 million in the summer but that may not keep them away from the transfer market yet. Alexandre Lacazette's contract expires in June 2022, so the Gunners would have to consider going after another striker.

Following a lackluster 2020-21 campaign, the French star lost his place in the starting lineup as he has dropped in Mikel Arteta's pecking order. And after five years at the Emirates, both parties may call it a time by not renewing his contract.

Of course, Lacazette won't be lacking in offers once he heads into the final months of his deal. That's why Arsenal may try to sell him in winter to avoid losing him for free. If that happens, the doors in North London could be open for a Real Madrid forward.

Arsenal reportedly set sights on Real Madrid striker as Lacazette could leave London

The Gunners may not be thinking about extending Lacazette's stay at the club but that doesn't mean they intend to let him leave for nothing. Hopefully, they can cash in and maybe land a striker who can fight for a spot in the starting eleven.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal consider swooping in for Luka Jovic of Real Madrid. The club's idea would be landing him on a loan deal with an option to buy, while the La Liga giants demand $29m to sell him.

That's a significant lower fee than the $69m they paid to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019. Jovic has failed to impress in the Spanish capital and doesn't have room in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. At 23 years of age, however, he still has time to turn his career around. And Arsenal could give him that opportunity.

After all, that hasn't gone wrong for other Real Madrid players. Martin Odegaard, for instance, found the playing time he was looking for in North London on an initial six-month loan before making a permanent move from Madrid in the summer.