Barcelona will insist on signing Ferran Torres this winter. However, Manchester City won't let him go easily and the Catalans are trying to negotiate other players in the deal.

Barcelona’s new project under Xavi Hernandez’s leadership is in need of fresh talent. And it seems like the manager wants Manchester City’s Ferran Torres, no matter what the cost. It’s been reported that the Blaugranas are willing to let go at least four players in order to get the midfielder.

As everyone knows by now, the Catalans financial situation isn’t the best but if they want to compete in La Liga and in the European competitions, they need to strengthen their team, especially as some of their most talented players have been struggling with injuries, such as Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Torres, 21, joined Manchester City in 2020 from Valencia and, after suffering an injury in October, he hasn’t enjoyed much time on the pitch. However, in Spain, he has had great performances, especially in the UEFA Nations League. And now it’s been reported he would also see with good eyes a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona willing to offer four players to Man City for Ferran Torres

While Pep Guardiola has said publicly that if the two clubs reach an agreement he won’t interfere in a possible sale, it seems like City won’t let Torres go so easily. According to Marca, City is demanding 70 million euros for the player.

Barcelona are willing to offer €45 million, so are trying to include some players in the deal: Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele, who has reportedly turned down an offer to renew his contract.

Marca claims that City's wishes are either Ansu Fati or Pedri. Also, other reports from El Nacional, Pep Guardiola would be interested in USMNT Sergiño Dest. However, Barcelona won’t let go any of these players, who are their best talent at the moment.