Newcastle United became one of the wealthiest clubs on Earth with the new owners and they are reportedly willing to bag $63 million for a Barcelona player. The Spanish giants, who are in financial turmoil, would consider accepting the offer.

With a multimillionaire owner taking over the reins of the club, Newcastle United are set to be one of the busiest teams in the upcoming transfer windows. With a mind-blowing budget to spend, their situation differs completely from that of Barcelona.

Following years of bad administration under Josep Maria Bartomeu, the pandemic outbreak took another toll in Los Cules' finances as now they are haunted by one of the worst crisis the La Liga giants have ever faced.

Barca's poor start to the season, with a squad that looks weakened following Lionel Messi's departure, shows that Ronald Koeman's replacement - probably Xavi Hernandez - will have a tough job in trying to turn things around. Unless the club receives a significant fee that helps it overcome its financial issues.

Newcastle are reportedly open to spend $63m for Barcelona player

The new ownership wants to reverse Newcastle's fortunes, primarily by securing the club's spot in the Premier League. From now on, the Magpies are expected to go all in at the time of looking for new players.

According to El Catalan, they want to reinforce their talent between the sticks, making Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen their priority target. The report claims Newcastle wouldn't have a problem in spending $63m, a fee that Barca would consider in order to fix their financial troubles.

However, the 29-year-old seems reluctant to leave Camp Nou in the near future, and he would only depart to get back to his native Germany. Meanwhile, it's also true that ter Stegen is a key player for El Blaugrana, especially at this delicate moment. So, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a formal bid to try and get the world-class goalkeeper.