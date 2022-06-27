With Erik ten Hag at the helm of Manchester United for next season, Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with an Old Trafford move. FC Barcelona would be open to the idea, and they reportedly attempted to include Harry Maguire as part of a swap deal.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United begin a new era this summer. While Xavi Hernandez is preparing for his first full season at the helm of the La Liga giants (he took over in November last year), Erik ten Hag will kick off his tenure at Old Trafford.

The Cules come from a rather lackluster campaign, in which their biggest achievement was to secure a UEFA Champions League berth. On the other hand, the Red Devils had to settle with sealing a place in the Europa League.

Therefore, both of them are teams to watch in the upcoming summer transfer window. Not only because they will try and improve their rosters, but also because they could be involved in one of the biggest transfer deals of the summer.

Report: Barcelona tried to include Harry Maguire in Frenkie de Jong deal

Frenkie de Jong is on the radar of Manchester United as ten Hag would be interested in a reunion with the former Ajax midfielder. According to The Sun, Barcelona wanted to include Harry Maguire as part of the deal.

However, the Red Devils have reportedly rejected the idea as they do not intend to part ways with their current captain. Maguire joined United from Leicester in 2019 for $95.70 million, becoming the club's record signing for a defender.

While his performances left much to be desired last season, ten Hag reportedly wants to have the England international on his team. Maguire would also like to stay at the club and turn things around.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would be open to selling de Jong three years after spending $94.60 million to acquire him. He doesn't seem to be untouchable anymore and the money would help Barcelona overcome their financial crisis. Negotiations are reportedly still ongoing between the two clubs, but the Maguire option seems to be off the table.