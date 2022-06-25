The Catalans are trying to add to their team, but funds are still tight at Camp Nou, so they're considering a number of upcoming free agents. Now, the latest reports from Spain have linked Xavi Hernandez with two South American forwards whose contracts run out on June 30.

In the absence of an official announcement from Barcelona, it is widely assumed that they has agreed free transfer agreements for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie with both players. When their respective Chelsea and Milan contracts expire at the end of June, both players are claimed to have agreed to join the Blaugrana.

There is speculation that the Catalans will make eight new signings in the current transfer market as part of their summer squad reshuffling. Outgoing free agents Ousmane Dembele, Martin Brathwaite, and Memphis Depay might leave this summer, leaving the team with fewer attacking alternatives for next season.

Even though Robert Lewandowski of Bayern may be a high-priced deal, the Catalan giants may have to turn to the free agency market to recruit other players owing to their financial difficulties. As a result, they have set their eyes on two high-profile free agents who are yet to agree a deal with any club.

Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria could move to Barcelona this summer

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, if Barcelona fail to secure Robert Lewandowski from the 2021-22 Bundesliga champions this summer, the Catalans may look to bring in another veteran, Edinson Cavani instead. It is being said that the Uruguayan international is willing to play in La Liga next season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is said to be open to bringing him to Camp Nou for the following season. The report adds that Cavani wants to stay in Europe for the next season rather than join a team in the MLS since he will be representing Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup and wants to be in peak condition for the tournament.

On the other hand, with Angel Di Maria's contract with PSG scheduled to expire at the end of this month and his availability pending, Catalan newspaper Sport is reporting that the Argentinian might be a viable idea for Barca. Even though Juventus are said to be favored to sign the South American, he is reportedly considering the opportunity to make a La Liga comeback.

While Leeds place a great value on their star Raphinha, it is believed that Xavi sees the Argentine as an affordable alternative to the Brazil international. It was in Spain from 2010 and 2014 that the 34-year-old played for Real Madrid, where he made 194 appearances across all competitions.