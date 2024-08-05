Lionel Messi is steadily recovering from a right ankle injury in the United States and is aiming to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

Time is ticking, and Lionel Messi continues to watch matches from the sidelines as a fan rather than starring on the field. The ankle injury, which he sustained during the Copa America final, has kept him from training normally. However, Messi is following his rehabilitation regimen closely and is setting targets for his return.

Fortunately, the pain and swelling in his right ankle have subsided over the days. An orthopedic boot used in the early stages of recovery, along with rest and extensive physiotherapy sessions, have been instrumental in his progress.

According to TyC Sports, Messi is now doing gym work under the careful supervision of the medical staff, and aims to return to the field soon to regain his rhythm. Inter Miami, with whom he has already missed four matches (two in MLS and two in the Leagues Cup), are in no hurry to rush him back. Head coach Gerardo Martino emphasized, “We won’t take any risks.”

Argentina’s upcoming matches

Lionel Messi is eagerly counting the days until he can step back onto the field, hoping it will be in an Argentina jersey. While his physical condition will ultimately dictate his return, the primary goal is to make a comeback during the next set of South American World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina smiles after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On September 5, Argentina will host Chile at the Monumental Stadium. Five days later, on Septmeber 10 they will play Colombia in Barranquilla. Messi is hopeful of being fit for these crucial matches, and head coach Lionel Scaloni will wait until the last moment to decide whether to include him in the squad.