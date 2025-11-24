Report: Conmebol has an impressive plan that would allow every South American country to play in the 2030 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer, and global attention is already turning toward the most prestigious tournament in sports. But it’s not unreasonable to look ahead to what the 2030 edition will bring. The event already has its host format confirmed, and it will be unlike anything seen before. Still, there may be even bigger surprises coming from Conmebol, which could look to capitalize on a unique opportunity.

To add some context, officials at the organization’s headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, are already preparing for the 2030 World Cup, which will feature three South American host nations. Everything is in place for Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to qualify automatically as part of the centennial celebrations. While those nations will stage the commemorative matches, the main hosts for the tournament will be Portugal, Morocco, and Spain.

According to German Carrara of Bolavip, the presidents of the federations that make up the South American confederation are currently discussing how to structure their qualifying competition for the event. They are debating whether to keep the traditional round-robin format or shift toward a Nations League–style system, with or without Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay participating.

How would Conmebol execute a plan for all South American nations to reach the World Cup?

It is important to note that Conmebol has already informally presented to FIFA’s New York offices a proposal to increase the number of World Cup participants on a one-time basis for the tournament’s centennial celebration. Specifically, the idea emerging from South America is to expand the field from 48 to 64 teams.

Regardless of whether FIFA approves the jump to 64 participants, Conmebol, according to German Carrara, is preparing a historic push: ensuring that all of its members qualify for the 2030 World Cup. The confederation would request that its allocation of six and a half spots be preserved, even with the three host nations earning automatic entry.

In that scenario, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, and Chile would compete for six direct spots and one place in the Intercontinental Playoff. It would be an unprecedented outcome, and while it may sound bold, the structural changes the sport has undergone in recent years—and the significance of the centennial year—make it far from impossible.

For perspective, Conmebol had four direct spots and one playoff berth for Brazil 2014, the same distribution it held for Qatar 2022. And currently, Concacaf, which already secured three automatic representatives through the United States, Mexico, and Canada, retained its three direct places—earned by Panama, Haiti, and Curacao—and its two playoff entries to be decided in March, involving Jamaica and Suriname.