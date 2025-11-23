Lionel Messi reaches 1,300 G/A: How does it compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi dominated the spotlight once again, guiding Inter Miami to a historic playoff victory while quietly rewriting football history. Fans at TQL Stadium watched in awe as the No. 10 opened the scoring with a precise header and orchestrated multiple goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates.

The match itself carried high stakes: Inter Miami was aiming to secure its first-ever Eastern Conference Final appearance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Messi’s leadership and composure under pressure proved decisive as the Herons dismantled FC Cincinnati in a commanding 4-0 performance.

Beyond the scoreboard, Messi reached a remarkable milestone, recording 1,300 career goal contributions across clubs and country. This achievement reignites comparisons with his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, and underscores Messi’s exceptional balance as a scorer and creator.

How Messi’s 1,300 goal contributions break down

Across his career, Messi has amassed 1,300 goal contributions, including 672 goals and 269 assists for FC Barcelona, 32 goals and 34 assists for Paris Saint-Germain, 78 goals and 39 assists for Inter Miami, and 114 goals with 62 assists for Argentina, highlighting his consistent impact as both a scorer and creator at club and international level.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Conference Semifinal match. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

How does Messi compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite a spectacular bicycle-kick goal for Al Nassr on Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo remains behind Messi in total goal contributions. The Portuguese superstar has recorded 954 career goals and 259 assists, totaling 1,213 contributions. While still extraordinary, Ronaldo trails Messi by 87 goal contributions, emphasizing Messi’s efficiency and dual role in scoring and playmaking.

Messi’s advantage becomes even clearer when considering the number of appearances. He reached 1,300 goal contributions in just 1,135 matches, while Ronaldo needed 1,298 games to hit 1,213. This contrast illustrates not only Messi’s prolific scoring but also his remarkable consistency in creating opportunities over his career.

As both stars continue to compete—Messi with Inter Miami in MLS and Ronaldo with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League—the goal contributions race remains a compelling storyline, one that adds another layer to the ongoing debate over the greatest footballer of this era.

