mls

Lionel Messi reacts to his stellar night in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win vs Cincinnati to fuel MLS Cup hopes

Following a superb outing during Inter Miami’s 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati, Lionel Messi took to his social media with a powerful message.

By Federico O'donnell

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi was the man of the hour as Inter Miami knocked FC Cincinnati out of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. After his commanding performance in the 4-0 victory, Messi reacted to his outing with a straightforward message on his social media.

“Let’s go! Great match from the whole team against an opponent that had always been very tough for us,” Lionel Messi wrote on an Instagram post after the 4-0 victory. “One more step…”

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
