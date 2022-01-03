Fer Palacio took a picture with Lionel Messi at a private holiday party in Rosario. Now the DJ is the subject of internet trolls claiming he “killed” Messi after the soccer star contracted coronavirus.

Stupidity knows no bounds, and one foolish act can lead to another and another. Fer Palacio knows that too well, as the Argentine DJ has had to take to social media to “prove” he has not “murdered” Lionel Messi as some morons on the internet would like to believe.

Palacio, who took a picture with the PSG star at a private party in Rosario on Wednesday of last week woke up to thousands of social media alerts trolling him as a “murderer” and other disgusting remarks related to Messi. Palacio found out that Lionel Messi had contracted coronavirus on Sunday and Palacio, who became the target of online abuse as the person “responsible” for infecting Messi had to post a negative COVID-19 test while traveling to Uruguay.

Palacio, 31, is a very popular DJ in Argentina, who had to isolate due to COVID-19 previously and that was the trigger many trolls took to target Palacio online. Palacio posted on his Twitter his negative test results for coronavirus before traveling to Uruguay.

Famous DJ attacked on the internet for “infecting” Messi

Lionel Messi is one of four PSG players who are now isolating due to coronavirus infection, Juan Bernat, Nathan Bitumazala and Sergio Rico are the others.

Palacio told Marca, ‘I just woke up and (trolls) sent me a lot of messages. I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid and they relate it to the fact that I infected him… hey have even called me 'murderer' by messages, very bad vibes. I did a test because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have Covid.'

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino did not give an exact date the Argentine will return, but at the moment he does not need him, as PSG are sure winners of the French league. Messi has six goals in 16 total games for his club.

