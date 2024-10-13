Trending topics:
Report: Kylian Mbappe wants to play only ‘important' matches amid France commitment controversy

Kylian Mbappe's controversy with France deepens amid a new report which claims he only wants to play "important" games with the national team as he focuses on the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France

By Natalia Lobo

Kylian Mbappe’s controversy with France’s national team only grows. After not being called up for this international window despite a quick recovery from injury, a new report from Foot Mercato suggests that he only wants to play “important” games with Les Bleus as he is “targeting” the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

According to Foot Mercato, Mbappe’s absence with France didn’t have anything to do with the thigh injury he suffered in late September, as he “already warned during the last gathering that he would not be there for the one in October.” The outlet says he “would ideally only like to play important matches with the French team,” as he wants to “be all the more careful not to get injured.”

After sustaining the injury while playing in the Real Madrid-Alaves, it was expected that he was going to be out for three weeks, but he quickly recovered to make appearances in the Champions League and LaLiga. However, Deschamps said to the press that he spoke with Mbappe, and he was “not going to take risks” with him.

The situation was widely criticized in France, with former players such as Maxime Bossis and Patrice Evra questioning Mbappe’s commitment with the national team. “Either you’re injured, and you don’t play with your club and you’re not called up in the national team. But when you come off the bench in the Champions League and you start a league game. It makes things fuzzy,” said Bossis, ahead of France’s fixture against Israel.

real madrid

Kylian Mbappe smiles while warming up ahead of Real Madrid-Villarreal match (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

To complicate matters for the forward, he was seen partying at a Swedish nightclub on Thursday, while his compatriots were playing against Israel (4-1). However, he received the support of both Deschamps and some of his teammates.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from the French National Team

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Antoine Griezmann’s retirement from the French National Team

Deschamps defends Mbappe’s night out

The French head coach didn’t give much importance to Mbappe’s partying in Sweden. “A night out for Mbappe? Kylian is following a programme with his club, Real Madrid, so I don’t know if he went out, if he was there or not,” he said, quoted by AS.

“What I can say is that Kylian sent me a message before the match (against Israel). Afterwards, like any player of his club, he follows a programme. With or without days off. If the players have days off, they are free to do what they want,he added.

Former France president throws shade at Kylian Mbappe after leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Former France president throws shade at Kylian Mbappe after leaving PSG for Real Madrid

“People can do what they want with their free time,” Chelsea defender Fofana told a news conference Saturday, according to ESPN. “He does what he wants; he is a great guy and a great professional. Are we making too much of it? I don’t know. He’s the best French player, so it’s normal that it is very publicized,” he said.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

