Lamine Yamal's and Barcelona's wish will not come to fruition this season.

The European football transfer market is still in full swing, and unfortunately for FC Barcelona, and specifically for Lamine Yamal, the club’s biggest aspiration will not materialize this season.

During the recent Euro 2024, which saw the Spanish national team crowned champions, several young players delivered standout performances. One of them, who shared a team with Yamal, was the player he hoped would join him at Barcelona this season.

The forward in question is none other than Nico Williams, a standout player for Athletic Bilbao and a close friend of Lamine Yamal. The young star from the Basque side was not only a target for Barcelona but also received interest from Paris Saint-Germain in France.

According to the sports media outlet Sport, Nico Williams returned to training with Athletic Bilbao a week earlier than expected, indicating that the forward has no intentions of moving clubs this season. Additionally, journalist Pedro Morata revealed via his X account, formerly Twitter, that Williams will remain in Bilbao for another year.

Nico Williams of Athletic Club reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Bilbao and Granada CF at Estadio de San Mames on April 19, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain.

Williams, Yamal, and the duo that will not be

With rumors swirling about Nico Williams joining Barcelona, fans of the Catalan club were beginning to dream of a young and lethal attacking duo. Combined with the experience of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona would have boasted a very strong attacking trio.

However, the wait will be a bit longer than anticipated, as Williams’ camp has confirmed that the forward will stay in Bilbao for another year. The two will only face each other when they come head-to-head with their respective teams.

Nico Williams of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Lamine Yamal during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Paris Saint-Germain, another destination that Williams has ruled out

While Barcelona were the strongest option for Nico Williams due to his personal connection with Lamine Yamal, another European giant also sought his services.

The other team was none other than PSG, which, in anticipation of Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid, was looking to bolster its attack as effectively as possible for the upcoming season.

However, it was his agent, Felix Tainta, who informed the Parisian club that Williams would remain at San Mames for at least another year.