Lionel Messi reportedly following particular plan to play in 2026 World Cup debut with Argentina

Lionel Messi is reportedly following a specialized recovery plan as Argentina prepare for their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria.

Lionel Messi is reportedly following a carefully managed recovery program as Argentina prepares for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Diario Olé, the Argentine captain is undergoing two daily recovery sessions designed to ensure he reaches the tournament opener against Algeria on June 16 in peak physical condition.

The report indicates that Messi isn’t expected to feature in Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Honduras, although he could receive limited minutes against Iceland three days later. The approach focuses on “rest, careful rehabilitation, gradually increasing workloads, and patience,” with physiotherapist Luis García and fitness coach Luis Martín overseeing every step of the process.

The plan highlights the importance of having Messi fully fit for the World Cup, especially as the Argentine captain has already been included in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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If he takes the field during the tournament, Lionel Messi can extend his FIFA World Cup appearances record in 2026 while continuing to add to one of the most remarkable international careers in soccer history.

Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero of Argentina sing the national anthem. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Argentina focused on having Messi ready for Group J opener

The primary objective is for Messi to be available when Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16. The recovery timeline would give the eight‑time Ballon d’Or winner roughly 24 days to regain full fitness before the defending world champions begin their title defense.

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Argentina were drawn into Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. After facing Algeria in the opening match, Lionel Scaloni’s side will take on Austria on June 22 in Dallas before concluding the group stage against Jordan on June 27, also in Dallas.

Argentina chasing a fourth World Cup title

Argentina enter the tournament with high expectations after lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022. The Albiceleste have won the FIFA World Cup three times, capturing titles in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

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With another World Cup appearance on the horizon, much of the attention remains focused on Messi and his readiness for the competition. Argentina’s coaching staff appears determined to prioritize his long-term fitness over short-term appearances, hoping their captain will be at his best when the World Cup begins.