Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hanging by a thread at Manchester United. The Red Devils reportedly have a former Real Madrid manager in their sights, hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo can convince him of taking the job.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson has called it a time to his managerial career in 2013, Manchester United have struggled to find a successful manager. Big names have come and gone, yet glory days are deeply missed at Old Trafford.

For a long time, the Red Devils seemed to have lost their identity while their performances left a lot to be desired. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked like the right man to take over and restore peace when things weren't going as expected under Jose Mourinho, and at the beginning, he did a good job.

But after nearly three years at the helm, the outlook has changed. He has failed to win silverware and the start to the 2021-22 season has been a complete disappointment. Therefore, reports claim United's hierarchy want a former Real Madrid boss to take over in Manchester.

Man United reportedly eye former Real Madrid coach to take over

A dismal start to the Premier League while struggling to get results in the Champions League have put Solskjaer under heavy fire. The embarrassing defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have only made things worse and his job could be in serious danger if he doesn't turn things around soon.

United turned down the possibility of hiring Antonio Conte, who eventually signed with Tottenham, but they are reportedly keen on landing another coach: Zinedine Zidane. According to The Times, the club expects that Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane play a part in persuading the Frenchman to accept the challenge.

Zidane is currently without a club after stepping down from Real Madrid at the end of last season, following a sour campaign for Los Blancos. The 49-year-old, however, has been able to lead them to European glory for three consecutive years during his tenure, while he also guided Madrid to two La Liga titles.

Ronaldo, Varane expected to convince Zidane

Ronaldo and Varane have a great memory of those times working under Zidane. Therefore, United hope they can make the best of their relationship with the French manager to convince him to take the reins of the team.

Zidane, however, may have made it clear that he doesn't want to join a club with the season already started and prefers to start from scratch in the summer with a pre-season ahead of him instead.

But we can't disregard the possibility of a change of plans. The opportunity of taking over a big club while re-joining with the likes of Ronaldo and Varane isn't something that happens every day.